Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,477 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $121,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.9% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7,195.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $200,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.93 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

