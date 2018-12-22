PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (GHY)

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

