Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 170702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Pieridae Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Electron Capital Partners, Llc sold 858,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$3,484,637.10. Insiders have purchased 27,037 shares of company stock valued at $107,434 in the last three months.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pieridae Energy (PEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.44” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/pieridae-energy-pea-hits-new-12-month-low-at-2-44.html.

Pieridae Energy Company Profile (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds interests in lands covering an area of 883,721 net hectares in the provinces of QuÃ©bec and New Brunswick. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Pieridae Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieridae Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.