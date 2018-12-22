Plastics Capital Plc (PLA) Insider Keith O. Butler-Wheelhouse Purchases 7,500 Shares

Plastics Capital Plc (LON:PLA) insider Keith O. Butler-Wheelhouse purchased 7,500 shares of Plastics Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £8,550 ($11,172.09).

LON PLA opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Friday.

Plastics Capital Company Profile

Plastics Capital plc manufactures and sells plastic products focusing on proprietary products for niche markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and rest of world. The company operates through Industrial and Films segments. The Industrial segment provides hydraulic hose and packaging consumables, and plastic rotating parts.

