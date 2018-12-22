Platinum (PLAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $324,757.00

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Platinum token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. Over the last week, Platinum has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.02678644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00147071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00176622 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025971 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. Platinum’s official website is bitguild.io.

Buying and Selling Platinum

Platinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

