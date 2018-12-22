Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) & Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Critical Survey

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Encore Capital Group does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Encore Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $37.23 million 2.97 $8.18 million N/A N/A Encore Capital Group $1.19 billion 0.57 $83.22 million $4.01 5.46

Encore Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Plumas Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Plumas Bancorp and Encore Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Encore Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Encore Capital Group has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.95%. Given Encore Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than Plumas Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Encore Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and Encore Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 27.96% 22.07% 1.72% Encore Capital Group 6.13% 19.38% 2.70%

Volatility & Risk

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats Encore Capital Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine (ATM), night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services, as well as telephone and mobile banking services, including mobile deposit and Internet banking services with bill-pay options. It operates 11 branches located in the California, including Alturas, Chester, Fall River Mills, Greenville, Kings Beach, Portola, Quincy, Redding, Susanville, Tahoe City, and Truckee; a branch in Reno, Nevada; a lending office in Auburn, California; and commercial/agricultural lending offices in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon, as well as 16 ATMs. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt collection and management activities; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

