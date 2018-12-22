Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 114,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 50.0% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 408,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 44.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Sidoti set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cutera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $24.94 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.24.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.87. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. Cutera had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

