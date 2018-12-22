Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $7.29 Million in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 35.3% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 52,572,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722,089 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 120.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.8% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 11,479,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after purchasing an additional 826,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $18.45 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

