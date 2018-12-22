Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 796,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 486.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,072,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 889,967 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 748.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 191,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of GT opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/point72-asset-management-l-p-trims-holdings-in-goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt.html.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.