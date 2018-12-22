Points International (PCOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.05

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCOM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $135.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Points International had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

