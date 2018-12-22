Popular (BPOP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

BPOP stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.04. Popular has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $58.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $602.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Popular news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $319,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,239,000 after buying an additional 412,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,585,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,239,000 after purchasing an additional 412,087 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,527,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 92.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

