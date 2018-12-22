Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $274.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 43.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

