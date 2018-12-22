Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.80 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.42), with a volume of 314148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Premier Foods (PFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.80” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/premier-foods-pfd-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-31-80.html.

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.