Premier Inc (PINC) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,579,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $118,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1,599.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 1,214,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 919,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 313,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 596,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $100,731.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $506,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,362.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,725 shares of company stock worth $1,042,126 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

