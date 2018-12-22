Premier (PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINC. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Premier to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $684,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,362.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,126 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at $123,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Premier by 195.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 41.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.