Primoris Services (PRIM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

