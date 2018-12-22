Prism Medical (PM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Prism Medical (CVE:PM) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prism Medical earned a news impact score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Prism Medical has a 12 month low of C$79.71 and a 12 month high of C$123.55.

Prism Medical Company Profile

Prism Medical Ltd. is a provider of durable medical equipment and services used to the mobility challenged individuals. The Company’s business units include Prism Medical Canada and Prism Medical United States. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand names of Prism Medical, Ergosafe, Waverley Glen and Nightingale in the home care, acute care and long-term care markets in the United States and Canada.

