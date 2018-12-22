Project Coin (PRJ) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last week, Project Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $124,791.00 and approximately $6,576.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.02693859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00148050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00177235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.10523673 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 6,207,982 coins and its circulating supply is 5,907,982 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

