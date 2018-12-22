ProPhotonix (STKR) and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OPXS) Financial Contrast

ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get ProPhotonix alerts:

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ProPhotonix does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ProPhotonix has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProPhotonix and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhotonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProPhotonix and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhotonix $16.25 million 0.24 $1.25 million N/A N/A Optex Systems Hldg InCorp $20.85 million 0.54 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

ProPhotonix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Optex Systems Hldg InCorp.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhotonix and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 6.68% -34.53% -19.54%

Summary

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp beats ProPhotonix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes segments. The LED’s segment involves in the design and production of LED systems for the inspections, machine vision, medical, and military markets. The Laser and Diodes segment comprises distribution of laser diodes and design and manufacture of custom laser diodes modules for industrial, commercial, defense and, medical applications. The company was founded on March 27, 1951 and is headquartered in Salem, NH.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies; and precision optical assemblies utilizing thin film coating capabilities for optical systems and components primarily used for military purposes. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhotonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhotonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.