Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 7,880 Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 318,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Townsend sold 3,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $370,469.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,026,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.23. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price target on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

