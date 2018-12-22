Prudential Financial Inc. Has $375.15 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $375,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $20,510,248.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at $20,510,248.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 891,893 shares of company stock worth $65,699,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

