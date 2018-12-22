Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 21,474 Shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 78.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,474 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Loxo Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

NASDAQ LOXO opened at $127.80 on Friday. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $3,298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,430.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 5,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $851,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,276,125. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

