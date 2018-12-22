Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 227,898 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 82.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,898 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $29.23.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 59.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $127,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,900 shares of company stock worth $398,601 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.4 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

