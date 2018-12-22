Prudential Public (PUK) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Shares of PUK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 583,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,442. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter worth $135,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter worth $157,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the third quarter worth $205,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.