PureVidz (VIDZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. PureVidz has a market cap of $51,494.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, PureVidz has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

