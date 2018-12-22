Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in Bazaarvoice Inc (BV)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,900 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Bazaarvoice were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Bazaarvoice by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bazaarvoice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bazaarvoice from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bazaarvoice to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Masterman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV opened at $9.65 on Friday. Bazaarvoice Inc has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $581.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.62 million.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

