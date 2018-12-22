Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 110,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $136,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $156,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $4,064,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $50.64 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

