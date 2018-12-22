Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. Lowered by Analyst (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.66.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,246,115. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.