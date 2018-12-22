Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Colfax Corp (CFX) Reduced by Analyst

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CFX opened at $19.93 on Friday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.38 million.

In other news, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $66,497.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $32,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,346.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,892 shares of company stock worth $183,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 450,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colfax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,914,000 after acquiring an additional 107,552 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colfax by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 959,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 566,039 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.