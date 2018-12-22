QAD Inc. (QADA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

QADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $164,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,012,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,097,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $201,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000,095 shares in the company, valued at $201,403,826.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $655,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in QAD by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in QAD by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QAD by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $789.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.30.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QAD had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QAD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.70%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

