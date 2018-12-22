Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $150.26 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $204.02 million and approximately $150.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00058781 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Allcoin, Bibox and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,126,432 coins and its circulating supply is 89,126,432 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BCEX, Cobinhood, EXX, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bibox, Livecoin, Huobi, Liqui, DigiFinex, Coinrail, Coindeal, HitBTC, Coinone, Binance, Poloniex, CoinEgg, DragonEX, Gate.io, Iquant, Liquid, Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Kucoin, BigONE, OKEx, Upbit, ABCC, CoinExchange, HBUS, OTCBTC, Ovis, Coinsuper, GOPAX, CoinEx, Bitbns, BitForex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

