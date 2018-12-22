Quanex Building Products (NX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $13.05 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $449.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.