Quantis Network (QUAN) One Day Volume Hits $4,429.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $169,004.00 and $4,429.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.02638208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00147446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00180348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025075 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025164 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 3,447,598 coins and its circulating supply is 3,447,587 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

