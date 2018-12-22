RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Insider Norman R. Hames Sells 15,000 Shares

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RadNet stock remained flat at $$10.41 during trading hours on Friday. 391,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,647. The firm has a market cap of $508.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. RadNet Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 670,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

