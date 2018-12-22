Randall W. White Sells 7,656 Shares of Educational Development Co. (EDUC) Stock

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) CEO Randall W. White sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $79,852.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,332,390 shares in the company, valued at $13,896,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. Educational Development Co. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Educational Development from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 355.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 100.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

