Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 400 Shares

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $28.93. 826,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,787. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $169,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 598.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $327,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

