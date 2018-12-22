Raytheon (RTN) & Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Head to Head Contrast

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Raytheon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Raytheon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Raytheon and Coda Octopus Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytheon $25.35 billion 1.70 $2.02 billion $7.62 19.88 Coda Octopus Group $18.02 million 3.24 $3.33 million N/A N/A

Raytheon has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Raytheon and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raytheon 0 2 10 0 2.83 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raytheon currently has a consensus price target of $229.27, indicating a potential upside of 51.32%. Given Raytheon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Raytheon is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Profitability

This table compares Raytheon and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytheon 9.33% 24.43% 8.42% Coda Octopus Group 9.91% 7.80% 5.66%

Risk and Volatility

Raytheon has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Raytheon pays an annual dividend of $3.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Coda Octopus Group does not pay a dividend. Raytheon pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raytheon has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Raytheon beats Coda Octopus Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar that provides 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a 3D sonar for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market that provides real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications; and Echoscope XD for wider area of view. Further, the company provides engineering services to subsea and prime defense contractors; and rugged visual computers and small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

