Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3686 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLRE opened at $30.95 on Friday. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

