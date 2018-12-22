REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $24.00 price target on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.88. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $11.49.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 112.99% and a negative net margin of 461.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 61.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 16.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

