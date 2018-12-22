Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) SVP Patrick J. Christmas Sells 5,000 Shares

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.53. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 44.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regenxbio from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Regenxbio from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.50 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 356,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 151,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

