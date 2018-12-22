Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 26,604 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 651.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,323,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,413,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 63,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 571.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 873,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

