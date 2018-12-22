Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.73 Million Holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 749.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,427 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 38.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 38.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 23,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth $106,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

