Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $5.78 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,713.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,142 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 75.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.

