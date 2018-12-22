Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.27 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 20.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 817,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $26,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 164.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.80. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 60.18%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

