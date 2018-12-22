Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.03 Million Stake in Macerich Co (MAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Macerich by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 207,715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Macerich by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,739,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,019 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Macerich by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 259,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.34.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

In other Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $516,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur M. Coppola sold 105,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $5,256,529.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-27-03-million-stake-in-macerich-co-mac.html.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.