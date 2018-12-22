Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.61 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $27,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,699,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,375,000 after buying an additional 549,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,392,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,759,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,879,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Brookline Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKL. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.61 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-27-61-million-stake-in-brookline-bancorp-inc-brkl.html.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.