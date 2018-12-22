Renalytix Ai (RENX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Renalytix Ai PLC (LON:RENX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 85820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

Specifically, insider James Renwick McCullough bought 16,150 shares of Renalytix Ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,380 ($25,323.40). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills bought 5,970 shares of Renalytix Ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £6,149.10 ($8,034.89).

About Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease. It is developing KidneyIntelX, an AI-enabled, clinical-laboratory based solution that supports physician decision making by improving identification, prediction, and risk stratification of patients with kidney disease.

