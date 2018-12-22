Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TMAC Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMAC Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$50.30 million for the quarter.

TMR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. National Bank Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on TMAC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TMAC Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMAC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.79.

TMR stock opened at C$6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.84. TMAC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

