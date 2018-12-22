Research Analysts Set Expectations for Business First Bancshares Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BFST)

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 19th. FIG Partners analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.07 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $189,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

