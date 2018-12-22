Resources Management Corp CT ADV Invests $104,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 96.1% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 252,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $76.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. It offers marketing and corporate communications services. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

